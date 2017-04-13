China's Wang and South Korean star Kim on UFC card in Singapore

Pair will feature on the undercard on June 17 at Singapore Indoor Stadium as Ultimate Fighting Championship return to Asia for the first time in over a year Wang "The Dongbei Tiger" Guan will make his hotly anticipated debut with the Ultimate Fighting Championship on their Singapore card in June. The world's premier mixed martial art organisation shifted the promotion of their return to Asia into overdrive on Thursday, announcing Wang and South Korean star Kim Dong-hyun had signed on to the June 17 card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

