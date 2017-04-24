BIIF Judo: With quick ippon, Nakama tosses away years of frustration

For so long, Shamma Nakama's shadow on the judo mat was Kayla Araki, who always had a reservation spot for first place on the medal podium. Araki, a Kamehameha senior, was attempting to make history at the BIIF individual championships on Saturday at Waiakea's gym, shooting for a 3 for 3 career gold finish.

