'Big' John McCarthy feels weight-cutting in MMA has become more dangerous than PEDs

With the help of United States Anti Doping Agency , Ultimate Fighting Championship has cracked down on the use of performance enhancing drugs ; a battle that is still ongoing and will continue to do so for quite some time. But, there's another battle that needs a bit more attention, according to longtime referee John McCarthy, who suggested that fighters cutting drastic amounts of weight is becoming more dangerous than using PED's.

