Ben Saunders vs. Peter Sobotta, Emil Meek vs. Nordine Taleb added to UFC Fight Night 109 in Sweden

The action is building for UFC Fight Night 109 on May 28 from inside Ericsson Globe arena in Stockholm, Sweden, as welterweight veteran Ben Saunders will now meet Peter Sobotta and youngster Emil Meek will challenge Nordine Taleb, per a recent announcement by Ultimate Fighting Championship officials. Saunders, 33, has compiled a 4-1 UFC record since the beginning of 2014 and is looking to do whatever it takes to crack the top 15 in his third go-round with the promotion.

