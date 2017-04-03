Ben Saunders vs. Peter Sobotta, Emil ...

Ben Saunders vs. Peter Sobotta, Emil Meek vs. Nordine Taleb added to UFC Fight Night 109 in Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

The action is building for UFC Fight Night 109 on May 28 from inside Ericsson Globe arena in Stockholm, Sweden, as welterweight veteran Ben Saunders will now meet Peter Sobotta and youngster Emil Meek will challenge Nordine Taleb, per a recent announcement by Ultimate Fighting Championship officials. Saunders, 33, has compiled a 4-1 UFC record since the beginning of 2014 and is looking to do whatever it takes to crack the top 15 in his third go-round with the promotion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr 1 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr 1 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,159,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC