Bellator 175 ratings for 'Rampage vs King Mo 2' draw second-best numbers of the year on Spike TV

Bellator 175 ratings for the Quinton Jackson vs. Muhammed Lawal-led mixed martial arts event, which took place last Friday night from inside Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois , returned the promotion's second-best numbers of the year for Spike TV. That's practically double the numbers "Rampage" pulled for his Satoshi Ishii fight in June 2016, but far short of what Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen were able to draw last January , though it should be noted Bellator 175 averaged what a typical UFC Fight Night would pull in terms of ratings.

Chicago, IL

