Beating the Odds: UFC on Fox 24

Robert Whittaker has grown accustomed to underestimation. "The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes" winner at UFC on Fox 24 shined as an underdog -- he closed at +225, according to BetDSI.com -- and made a career-defining move in the Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight division, as he disposed of Ronaldo Souza with a second-round head kick and follow-up punches on Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

