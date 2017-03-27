Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira fell back in...

Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira fell back in love with training doing new show

12 hrs ago

Retired legend Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira recaptured his passion for MMA over the last few months going all over the planet filming a reality show. Nogueira's recent travels took him to Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Russia and the U.S., filming a show called "The Third Degree," which debuts in early April on UFC Fight Pass.

