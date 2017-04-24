Alesha Zappitella disqualified, two others suspended following failed drug tests at Combate 13
Pascua Yaqui Athletic Commission just dropped the hammer on a trio of fighters who competed at the Combate 13 mixed martial arts event, which took place at Casino del Sol last week in Tucson, Arizona. Chief among them was rising atomweight prospect Alesha Zappitella, who popped for marijuana following her 105-pound showdown opposite Stephanie Alba.
