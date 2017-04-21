Aikido summer class in Iligan City

Aikido summer class in Iligan City

CAGAYAN DE ORO. Young men, women and children undergo a 12-hour basic training on the soft martial arts of Aikido Nippon Kan-Aikido Humanitarian Active Network in Iligan City whose headquarters is based from Denver, Colorado in U.S. Part of the income from the training center go to regular feeding program for the deserving poor children particularly the Bajao community in Iligan City.

