Aikido summer class in Iligan City
CAGAYAN DE ORO. Young men, women and children undergo a 12-hour basic training on the soft martial arts of Aikido Nippon Kan-Aikido Humanitarian Active Network in Iligan City whose headquarters is based from Denver, Colorado in U.S. Part of the income from the training center go to regular feeding program for the deserving poor children particularly the Bajao community in Iligan City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC