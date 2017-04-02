Abe cruises to invitational judo title

Youngster Hifumi Abe blazed to secure his second straight national invitational weight class championship on Saturday, posting three straight ippons in the men's 66-kg category. Abe defeated Kengo Takaichi in the final by big outer reap and all but secured his place in the world championships in Budapest this summer, having triumphed in the last three selection trials for the tournament both home and abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.