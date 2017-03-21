Will Lee be the next big star in women's MMA?

Angela Lee giggles the sort of laugh you'd expect to hear from a shy college student who is too polite to say something that could come off as boastful. But while she's just two years removed from high school, the 20-year-old Hawaiian also happens to be a butt-kicker of the highest order, the youngest mixed martial arts world champion for a major promotion in the sport's history.

