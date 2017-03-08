Vancouver-born Angela Lee retains One...

Vancouver-born Angela Lee retains One women's atomweight championship

Vancouver-born Angela Lee retained the One women's atomweight world championship on Saturday with a victory over judo black belt Jenny Huang. The 20-year-old Lee pushed forward from the first minute, and landed some powerful kicks and straight punches that had the Tianjin Top Team recruit backpedalling.

Chicago, IL

