UFC's Reza Madadi wants retirement fight in Stockholm
Reza Madadi recently got dominated by Joseph Duffy , and now would like to call it quits after one last dance inside the cage. The UFC lightweight was defeated by "Irish" by lopsided unanimous decision in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Fight Night 107 in London, England last weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.
