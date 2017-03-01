UFC Signs Top China Fighter to Boost Return to Asia

The world's biggest mixed martial arts organization, the Las Vegas-based UFC, announced the signing of China's top MMA stars to boost its return to Asia. Wang "The Dongbei Tiger" Guan, 30, has been pencilled in to make his debut with the organisation in Singapore on June 17. The 146lb, 5ft 11in Wang has done the majority of his MMA fighting with RUFF, the Shanghai-based Ranik Ultimate Fighting Federation, where he became featherweight champion and had just one defeat in 17 fights .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.