UFC Needs to Add More Weight Classes for Fighter Safety
The UFC is the unquestioned leader in the world of mixed martial arts. Nine times out of ten, when the largest organization implements a new regulation, other promotions promptly follow suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cage Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC