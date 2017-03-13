UFC Middleweight Hector Lombard Posts Video, Photos Detailing Nasty Car Accident on Instagram
Hector Lombard 's luck in the Octagon recently hasn't been great, but Sunday night, the Olympic judoka had fortune on his side when he was on the road. The Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight veteran posted a video and series of photos to Instagram on Sunday evening, detailing a traffic accident he was involved in, alongside several unnamed family and friends.
