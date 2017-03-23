UFC: 'I nearly gave up,' says Scott
BRAD Scott revealed he was on the brink of walking away from his UFC career prior to his bruising victory over Scott Ashkam on Saturday night. At UFC Fight Night 107, the 27-year-old Melksham man returned to the ring after more than a year out after knee surgery and claimed a split decision over his fellow Brit at the O2 Arena in London - his third win on the world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion.
