UFC Fight Night 111: Andrei Arlovski, Takanori Gomi join Singapore fight card

One is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion, the other is an ex-PRIDE FC lightweight titleholder, both are in dire need of a win at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 111 mixed martial arts event, set for June 17, 2017 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Arlovski dropped four straight fights for the second time in his lengthy combat sports career when rising heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou took him to the woodshed at UFC on FOX 23 back in January.

