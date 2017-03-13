UFC Fight Night 107 results from last night: Brad Pickett vs Marlon Vera fight recap
Ultimate Fighting Championship Bantamweight scrappers Brad Pickett and Marlon Vera battled last night at UFC Fight Night 107 inside The 02 in London, England. The result of Pickett's bout last night was known well ahead of time: the Englishman would hang up the gloves regardless of the result.
