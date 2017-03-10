UFC Fight Night 107 Prelims: Joseph Duffy Muzzles Reza 'Mad Dog' Madadi in London
Joseph Duffy ran over Reza Madadi . The Tristar Gym standout recorded his sixth win in seven outings, as he breezed past Madadi to a unanimous decision in the featured UFC Fight Night 107 "Manuwa vs. Anderson" prelim on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London.
