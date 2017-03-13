UFC Fight Night 107 predictions: 'Manuwa vs Anderson' Fight Pass 'Prelims' undercard preview
Top-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight contenders take center stage this Saturday afternoon as Corey Anderson heads into hostile territory to face knockout artist Jimi Manuwa in London, England. In addition, Gunnar Nelson takes on Alan Jouban in a clash of Welterweight prospects and Brad Pickett fights for perhaps the last time against Marlon Vera.
