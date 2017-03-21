UFC Fight Night 107 medical suspensio...

UFC Fight Night 107 medical suspensions and injuries: Corey Anderson...

UFC Fight Night 107 injuries and medical suspensions for those athletes competing at the "Manuwa vs. Anderson" mixed martial arts event last Saturday from inside O2 Arena in London, England, were released on Monday by UFC, who serves as its own regulatory body across the pond. Leading the list of mandatory timeouts is the trio of Francimar Barroso, Brad Scott, and Scott Askham, each of whom are facing six-month sits for damage sustained in their respective Fight Pass bouts.

