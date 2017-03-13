UFC Fight Night 107 fight card: Brad ...

UFC Fight Night 107 fight card: Brad Pickett vs Marlon Vera preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship Bantamweight scrappers Brad Pickett and Marlon Vera will battle this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 107 inside The 02 in London, England. Win or lose, this will be Brad Pickett's final performance, as "One Punch" has struggled greatly in recent fights.

