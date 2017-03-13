UFC Fight Night 107 fight card: Brad Pickett vs Marlon Vera preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Bantamweight scrappers Brad Pickett and Marlon Vera will battle this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 107 inside The 02 in London, England. Win or lose, this will be Brad Pickett's final performance, as "One Punch" has struggled greatly in recent fights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC