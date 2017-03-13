UFC Fight Night 107: Brad Pickett loo...

UFC Fight Night 107: Brad Pickett looks to retire from MMA with a win

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

After more than 13 years in the hurt business and 38 professional fights under his belt, Brad Pickett will walk to the Octagon one final time this Saturday when he faces Marlon Vera at UFC Fight Night 107 in London, England. Aside from the wear and tear his body has received throughout his combat sports career, one that saw him engage in countless standup battles, "One Punch" says getting to leave the sport on his own terms was a big factor in his retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Tue kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,154 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC