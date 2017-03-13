UFC Fight Night 107: Brad Pickett looks to retire from MMA with a win

After more than 13 years in the hurt business and 38 professional fights under his belt, Brad Pickett will walk to the Octagon one final time this Saturday when he faces Marlon Vera at UFC Fight Night 107 in London, England. Aside from the wear and tear his body has received throughout his combat sports career, one that saw him engage in countless standup battles, "One Punch" says getting to leave the sport on his own terms was a big factor in his retirement.

