UFC Fight Night 106 Prelims: Kevin Lee Choke Submits Francisco Trinaldo in Brazil
Kevin Lee can back up his bravado. The outspoken Detroit native continued his rise on the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight ladder, as he submitted Francisco Trinaldo with a second-round rear-naked choke in the featured UFC Fight Night 106 "Belfort vs. Gastelum" prelim on Saturday at the Olympic Training Center in Fortaleza, Brazil.
