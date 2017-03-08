UFC Fight Night 106 Prelims: Kevin Le...

UFC Fight Night 106 Prelims: Kevin Lee Choke Submits Francisco Trinaldo in Brazil

11 hrs ago Read more: Sherdog

Kevin Lee can back up his bravado. The outspoken Detroit native continued his rise on the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight ladder, as he submitted Francisco Trinaldo with a second-round rear-naked choke in the featured UFC Fight Night 106 "Belfort vs. Gastelum" prelim on Saturday at the Olympic Training Center in Fortaleza, Brazil.

