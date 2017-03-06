UFC Fight Night 106 predictions: 'Bel...

UFC Fight Night 106 predictions: 'Belfort vs Gastelum' Fight Pass 'Prelims' undercard preview

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

The world's largest mixed martial arts promotion heads to Fortaleza, Brazil, this Saturday evening with two very different Middleweight contenders taking center stage inside Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Fortaleza. In the FOX Sports 1-televised main event, Kelvin Gastelum looks to build off his knockout of Tim Kennedy at Vitor Belfort's expense, while Gian Villante faces the legendary "Shogun" Rua in the co-feature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC