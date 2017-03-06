UFC Fight Night 106 predictions: 'Belfort vs Gastelum' Fight Pass 'Prelims' undercard preview

The world's largest mixed martial arts promotion heads to Fortaleza, Brazil, this Saturday evening with two very different Middleweight contenders taking center stage inside Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Fortaleza. In the FOX Sports 1-televised main event, Kelvin Gastelum looks to build off his knockout of Tim Kennedy at Vitor Belfort's expense, while Gian Villante faces the legendary "Shogun" Rua in the co-feature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.