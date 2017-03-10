UFC Fight Night 106 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide for 'Belfort vs Gastelum'

Kelvin Gastelum will look to stake a claim as a Middleweight title threat this Saturday evening when he takes on Vitor Belfort inside Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Fortaleza in Fortaleza, Brazil. The two will headline UFC Fight Night 106, which will air live and free on FOX Sports 1. The co-featured fight of the night will showcase Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, who will look to put together his longest win streak since 2007 at the expense of Gian Villante, while Edson Barboza squares off with Beneil Dariush one fight prior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.