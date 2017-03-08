UFC Fight Night 106 fight card: Shogun Rua vs Gian Villante preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight knockout artists Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and Gian Villante will collide this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 106 inside Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. For the first time since 2009, "Shogun" has put together two straight victories.
