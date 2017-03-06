UFC Fight Night 106 fight card: Jussi...

UFC Fight Night 106 fight card: Jussier Formiga vs Ray Borg preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship Flyweight grapplers Jussier Formiga and Ray Borg will duel this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 106 inside Centro de Formacao OlA mpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. One of the highest ranked athletes at the time of his division's inception, Formiga has never quite built the momentum necessary to earn the title shot many expected him to receive.

