UFC Fight Night 106 fight card: Edson Barboza vs Beneil Dariush preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight contenders Edson Barboza and Beneil Dariush will duel this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 106 inside Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Barboza has been a terrifying kickboxer since the first time he stepped into the Octagon, but it's only recently that he became a contender.
