UFC boss White says won't block Mayweather-McGregor fight
UFC President Dana White will not stand in lightweight champion Conor McGregor's way if the Irishman agrees terms to a much-hyped crossover bout with boxer Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather, a former five-division boxing champion who retired undefeated at 49-0 in 2015, has said he was coming out of retirement to take on mixed martial arts fighter McGregor, who has been challenging the American for months.
