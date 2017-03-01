UFC announces Georges St-Pierre vs Mi...

UFC announces Georges St-Pierre vs Michael Bisping middleweight title fight

Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping will make his next 185-pound title defense against welterweight import and former 170-pound kingpin Georges St-Pierre, who returned to mixed martial arts earlier this month following a multi-year layoff. A date and venue have not been established at this time ; however, the promotion will hold a special news conference on Friday - attended by both "The Count" and "Rush" - to reveal the finer details.

