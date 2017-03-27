UFC Announces First Long Island Fight Card
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will make its fifth trip to New York since the state sanctioned professional mixed martial arts in 2016 with a July 22 trip to Long Island. UFC on FOX 25 will take place at NYCB LIVE, home of the famed Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
