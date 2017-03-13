UFC 212's Anderson Silva eyes Nick Diaz, Michael Bisping rematches to 'exterminate any doubt'
While it seems that most of the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster is calling out Anderson Silva , "The Spider" has his eyes firmly set on other match ups. In particular, the former Middleweight champion wants several rematches down the road, taking to Instagram to call for do-overs against Nick Diaz and current 185-pound champion, Michael Bisping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Tue
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC