UFC 212's Anderson Silva eyes Nick Diaz, Michael Bisping rematches to 'exterminate any doubt'

While it seems that most of the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster is calling out Anderson Silva , "The Spider" has his eyes firmly set on other match ups. In particular, the former Middleweight champion wants several rematches down the road, taking to Instagram to call for do-overs against Nick Diaz and current 185-pound champion, Michael Bisping.

