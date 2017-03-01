UFC 209: Dana White challenges Tyron Woodley to 'finish the...

On the heels of a major pay-per-view event, the last thing you want to see is the head of the mixed martial arts promotion having a back-and-forth verbal spat with the headlining champion. But, that's just what's going on ahead of this weekend's UFC 209 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Dana White and Tyron Woodley have been taking digs at one another for the last few weeks.

