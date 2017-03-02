UFC 209: Age shall not weary Melbourn...

UFC 209: Age shall not weary Melbourne's Dan Kelly against Rashad Evans

Read more: The Age

Melbourne UFC middleweight Dan Kelly has come to be defined by his age, but as he prepares to face a legend of the sport at UFC 209 this Sunday in Las Vegas, he's certainly not feeling his 39 years. While his Judo career has ended, Kelly, pictured landing a right-hander on UFC opponent Fabio Galeb, has not lost his drive for competition.

