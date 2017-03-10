Two thugs filmed in brutal bare-knuckle street fight in holiday hotspot which left one in hospital
A 40-year-old man has been detained by police after he kicked his opponent in the head and caused serious injuries Two men were caught on camera in a brutal Fight Club-style brawl on the popular holiday island of Gran Canaria . But their fists ended up being redundant as the burlier of the two men, who fought bare-chested, ended up felling his opponent with a karate kick before using his right foot again to deliver two more blows to his head as he lay on the ground.
