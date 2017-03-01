TV crew follow Johns as he fights his...

TV crew follow Johns as he fights his way to the top

9 hrs ago

He was a Pontarddulais schoolboy lacking in self-confidence, spending almost every lunchtime in the library searching YouTube for videos of his MMA hero, but Brett Johns is set to achieve his own dream at the 02 Arena this month. The documentary Brett Johns: Ymladdwr UFC being broadcast on Wednesday, March 15 on S4C will show his journey from a four year-old boy training at his stepfather's gym to his success today.

Chicago, IL

