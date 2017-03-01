Trainer John Kavanagh: 'My Selfish No. 1' is for Conor McGregor to Fight MMA
These days, one cannot discuss Conor McGregor without the possibility of a boxing superfight against Floyd Mayweather. John Kavanagh , McGregor's head trainer at SBG Ireland, is well aware of the conversations that have occurred over the past few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC