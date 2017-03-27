Tragedy as Northumberland boxer dies ...

Tragedy as Northumberland boxer dies in Thailand just days before fight

11 hrs ago

Jordan Coe, who grew up in Amble, was training for a fight when he died on Sunday - and preparations are under way to bring him home The heartbroken mother of a Northumberland-raised kickboxer has flown to Thailand to bring home the body of her beloved son. Jordan Coe, who grew up in Amble, was found dead wearing a sauna suit - designed to induce sweating - days before a Muay Thai boxing bout.

