Top martial artist Tetsuji Nakamura hosts karate masterclass at ASB Sports Centre
Sensei Rajesh watches World Chief Instructor Sensei Nakamura demonstrate the finer details of Senior Goju Ryu Kata and its application for self-defence. Dozens of Wellington athletes have taken the rare opportunity to learn from, and train with, one of the world's most senior karate instructors.
