Thug brutally karate-kicks and punches his teen girlfriend to the ground outside Benidorm bar
Police came across the vile attack as they trawled surveillance footage as part of an investigation into another alleged crime A thug has been caught on CCTV karate-kicking and punching his teenage girlfriend in the popular holiday resort of Benidorm. Police came across the vile attack as they trawled surveillance footage as part of an investigation into another alleged crime .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC