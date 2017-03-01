The UFC's Biggest Bout Yet: Its Battle Against Its Fighters' Antitrust Lawsuit
We have not previously reported on an antitrust litigation that is enveloping the mixed martial arts world. Six current and former MMA fighters have filed a class action lawsuit against the company that owns the UFC, Zuffa, LLC, for violations of the Sherman Act.
