Ten-year-old Katharine becomes a Ju-Jitsu black belt

Katharine Howard is pictured with her instructors Clare and Mike Hooker who are both 6th Dan Black belts in Ju-jitsu A MEMBER of Otley Ju-Jitsu Club put on a show stopping performance when she recently graded for her junior black belt. Ten-year-old Katharine Howard joins a long list of both senior and junior black belts to come out of the Otley martial arts club.

