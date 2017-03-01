Team Jacare: Michael Bisping a 'disaster' for UFC middleweight division, will go down soon

After Michael Bisping was booked to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight title against none other than former Welterweight king Georges St-Pierre, the mixed martial arts came out in droves with mixed reactions . And what originally seemed to be a compliment from Ronaldo Souza's management team - who labeled "The Count" a "king" for getting a big-money fight at his desire - was actually nothing more than a dig, as Gilberto Faria, "Jacare's" manager, elaborated further on the message, saying Bisping is nothing but a "disaster" for the division and will go down as soon as he faces a higher-ranked 185-pound contender.

