Taekwondo summer class
Three thousand Philippine Taekwondo Association certified instructors are ready to handle the two-month 2017 SMART/MVP Sports Foundation Taekwondo Summer Class nationwide. The most popular martial art sport in the country today, taekwondo is one of the best activities for the kids this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mon
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC