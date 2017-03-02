Sumo Wrestler Gets Brutally Knocked O...

Sumo Wrestler Gets Brutally Knocked Out UFC Style Just Two Seconds Into Match

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Rant MMA

Sumo Wrestling is far more vicious than we ever could have imagined, as evidenced by the insane knock out you're about to see in the video below. According to Nine Australia , Musashikuni Mamu had a 35kg weight advantage during his match against Tomisakae Ryutaro recently, and it surely showed when he delivered that devastating forearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rant MMA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,895 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC