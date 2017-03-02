Sumo Wrestler Gets Brutally Knocked Out UFC Style Just Two Seconds Into Match
Sumo Wrestling is far more vicious than we ever could have imagined, as evidenced by the insane knock out you're about to see in the video below. According to Nine Australia , Musashikuni Mamu had a 35kg weight advantage during his match against Tomisakae Ryutaro recently, and it surely showed when he delivered that devastating forearm.
