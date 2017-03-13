Sub-Wars: Episode I is scheduled for 10th Planet Jiu-jitsu gym in...

Bottom, Jason Greer positions to lock Steve Couey into an armbar submission in preparation for the Sub-Wars: Episode I tournament slated for 10 a.m. Saturday at 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu at 321 W. Commerce St. in Altus. The 10th Planet Jiu-jitsu is hosting Sub-Wars: Episode I at 321 W. Commerce St. in Altus set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

