Stunning double knockout ends fight in dramatic fashion at Shamrock FC 285

11 hrs ago Read more: MMAFighting.com

A rare double-knockout occurred during the Shamrock FC 285 event held at the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City on Saturday. In a fight between Axel Cazares and Alan Vasquez, both fighters planted to throw right hands at the same time.

