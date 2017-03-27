Source: Daniel Gallemore to Defend Vi...

Source: Daniel Gallemore to Defend Victory FC Heavyweight Title on UFC Fight Pass

21 hrs ago Read more: Sherdog

Victory Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Daniel Gallemore will put his title on the line against Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran Razak Al-Hassan at Victory FC 57 on May 5, Sherdog.com has learned from a source close to the promotion. The event will take place at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kansas, and will air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Chicago, IL

