Source: Daniel Gallemore to Defend Victory FC Heavyweight Title on UFC Fight Pass
Victory Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Daniel Gallemore will put his title on the line against Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran Razak Al-Hassan at Victory FC 57 on May 5, Sherdog.com has learned from a source close to the promotion. The event will take place at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kansas, and will air live on UFC Fight Pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mon
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC